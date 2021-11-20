Madhya Pradesh: On duty ASI dies of cardiac arrest

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant sub inspector (ASI) suffered a cardiac arrest in a police van while he was returning after executing a warrant on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

ASI Suresh Chand Chouhan was posted in Rajpur police station. Chouhan had gone to execute an arrest warrant to Bilwani in a mobile police van late Thursday night. The cop after arresting the accused was returning to the police station when he suffered a cardiac arrest in the police van. Chouhan was rushed to the government hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

SP Deepak Kumar Shukla also reached the postmortem room. The officer, quoting the short post mortem report said that prima facie it seems that the cop died of cardiac arrest.

The body has been handed over to the family, he added. Shukla assured to provide all necessary help to the family of the deceased

