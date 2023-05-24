Madhya Pradesh: Officials’ salaries withheld over pending complaints

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector has ordered to withhold salaries of officials of three departments over their poor performance in resolving complaints lodged with Chief Minister's helpline.

Collector Shivraj Singh Verma chaired a time-limit (TL) meeting at new collectorate on Tuesday.

He instructed to withhold salaries of officials of three departments, including Labour, Narmada Valley development and water resources department, for faring poorly in addressing and disposing complaints on CM helpline. He told officials that cases related to the CM helpline to should be disposed.

Reviewing works under Ladli Behna Scheme, he asked bank officials to expedite uploading of submitted forms on the portal as over 44,000 forms were not uploaded till now. He also shared information regarding regularization of illegal colonies across district.

He also sought information regarding development works underway at various places, including Transport colony, trenching ground and Mehraja hill.

District panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma, SDM Om Narayan Singh, Bhikangaon SDM Milind Dhoke, Kasrawad SDM Agrim Kumar and other officials also attended the meeting.