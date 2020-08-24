Madhya Pradesh: Nine, including two women, arrested in Tikamgarh family suicide case

BHOPAL: The Tikamgarh police have arrested nine accused including two women on Monday who had forced the family of five to commit suicide under the Khargapur police station on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, five members of family including a 4-year-old child were found hanging at their home. In the morning when the milkman reached the house to deliver the milk, he smelled something suspicious and raised alarm.

When police entered the house, they found the family members Dharamdas Soni (62), a retired state government employee; his wife Poona (55), their son Manohar (27), daughter-in-law Sonam (25) and a four-year-old grandson found hanging from the ceiling.

The SP Prashant Khare said that the IG of Sagar range Anil Sharma gave the important instructions and the teams were formed to investigate the case.

The police found two suicide notes written by Dharamdas Soni and Manohar Soni and recovered various forensic evidence from the crime spot.

The suicide note said that the relatives had forced them to sell out the precious land in very less amount and also they were not given the whole amount of sold land. Rs 16 lakh was kept on hold by the buyer.

The police have arrested Rameshwar Jadia, Premlal Sahu, Vijay Soni, Arvind Soni, Rupa Soni, Ajay Soni, Pooja Soni, Rajendra Soni and Koshal Kishore Soni and presented them into the Court.

Sources informed that the victim’s family was forced to sell the land worth around Rs 1 crore. On August 10, Rameshwar Jadia purchased the land from Dharamdas in just Rs 18.20 lakh and paid the amount Rs 6.20 lakh through a cheque. The rest of the amount was not paid to the family.