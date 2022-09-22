Madhya Pradesh: NIA arrests 4 PFI activists from Indore, Ujjain

Jameel Shaikh, PFI general secretary, Ujjain. | FP

Indore/Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Four PFI activists, including a general secretary, were arrested from Indore and Ujjain by the NIA-led multi-agency on Thursday.

According to information from an officer, three activists of PFI , including Abdul Kamreem and Abdul Khalid from Sadar Bazar were arrested from Indore and one from Ujjain.

In Ujjain, PFI general secretary Jameel Shaikh was arrested by NIA from his residence at around 4 am.

Sources said that Jameel of Agar Naka, lives in front of Azad Nagar Madarsa. Sources told Free Press that though Jameel resides under Kharakuan police station area, he was picked from Chimanaganj Mandi station area on the basis of his mobile phone’s location.

Ujjain police said NIA team did not intimate about Jameel’s arrest to them.

"NIA is leading this nationwide operation. My ministry is totally aware of it, but as the matter is serious, we should maintain its secrecy," MP home minister Narottam Mishra said.

Jameel works as a fabricator owns a house near Pilu ki Masjid on Nai Sadak. He lives with his mother, wife and younger brother Rashid.

Jameel’s wife Heena and mother Hussaina Bano later submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India to Ujjain divisional commissioner claiming that eight policemen barged into their house.

“The policemen searched the alimrah and took away the Quran and Hadees,” the memorandum said claiming that no information was provided about his arrest.

Terming the matter as ‘serious’, Mishra told reporters that the NIA took assistance of the state police in arresting PFI activists.

Indore district collector Manish Singh said that after a bangle-seller Taslim Ali (25) was beaten by some persons on August 22 last year, anti-social elements had allegedly tried to incite youths on communal lines.

Since then, the local administration and police were keeping an eye on the activities of the PFI.