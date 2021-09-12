Madhya Pradesh: NDRF fishes out body of man from flooded nullah

Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): Team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) fished out a body of a person who got washed away in a flooded nullah at Kanjarda village.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Dalla, 65, son of Gangaram Bheel. He washed away on Friday at 3 pm, while attempting to cross over-flowing nullah near Kanjarda police out-post.

Police said that a rescue operation was launched immediately after the incident. Later NDRF team from Neemuch district headquarters and joined them, but after the sunset they stopped search operation.

On Saturday morning, under the guidance of Manasa SDOP Sanjeev Mule, the search operation was started again by a joint team of NDRF and police and the body was fished out nearly 28 hours after incident on Saturday at 7 pm.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 02:31 AM IST