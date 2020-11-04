Madhya Pradesh: National Fertilizers Limited registers steep growth in sale of SSP and Bentonite Sulphur

Guna: In order to promote balanced use of fertilisers in country, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), in its training programmes, is encouraging farmers to use non-urea fertilisers like DAP, MoP, NPK and Sulphur Based fertilizers.

With these efforts, the company has registered growth in sale of all non-urea fertilisers during the first seven months of the current financial year.

The sale of sulphur based fertilizers of company - Bentonite Sulphur has registered a growth of 237% and SSP has registered growth of 133% over the CPLY.

While Bentonite Sulphur, produced in NFL Panipat Plant, logged sale of 11,730 metric tonne during April-October 2020 against CPLY of 3,478 metric tonne, sale of SSP reached 14,726 metric tonne compared to 6,323 metric tonne during the same period last year.

"It is important to encourage use of all types of fertilisers to provide balanced nutrition to soil”, said VN Datt, chairman and managing director of the company.

Sulphur is essential for maximizing plant growth and yield. As the fourth most important nutrient, Sulphur is also required for nitrogen use efficiency.NFL markets Urea, DAP, MoP, NPKs, APS, Compost, SSP and Bentonite Sulphur besides many strains of bio-fertilizers to provide all types of fertilizers to farmers under one roof.