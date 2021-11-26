Madhya Pradesh: MTH inauguration postponed again, next expected date is December 4

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The plans of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College authorities to get Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital and other facilities inaugurated by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan once again fell flat as the CM has not given time of November 26.

Now, people close to the Chief Minister and officials of MGM Medical College said the new date of the programme is yet to be decided and it could be on December 4.

Along with the inauguration of MTH Hospital, college authorities were also planning to get the dialysis unit in Super Speciality Hospital inaugurated by the Chief Minister on the same day.

Meanwhile, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that they are preparing for the inauguration programme and will organise it as per the schedule of the Chief Minister.

“We have completed all the preparations and are now waiting for the final schedule of the Chief Minister. The programme will be organised when we get the schedule of the CM,” Dr Dixit added.

Report of sero survey likely in two days

MGM Medical College administration will receive the long-awaited sero surveillance report among children from National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi in two days.

However, sources said that the college administration is planning to get the report released by Chief Minister during his visit to the city.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:07 AM IST