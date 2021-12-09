Madhya Pradesh: MPIC serves show-cause notices on Nagda CMO, DUDA project officer

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Information Commission has served show-cause notices on the current Nagda CMO and Dewas Urban Development Agency project officer for violation of orders.

The Information Commission has taken this action as information was not provided in reply to an RTI query about the review meeting of the then urban bodies and development minister Jai Vardhan Singh held in Nagda on June 9, 2019, even after the order of the commission.

After the hearing in this case on November 23 in Bhopal Commission Court, it came to light that the violation of the order of Nagda Municipal Corporation belongs to the tenure of the then CMO, Bhavishya Kumar Khobragade, who is currently the Dewas Urban Development Agency project officer. The current municipal corporation public information officer has also been served a show-cause notice.

The commission has taken this action on the orders of chief information commissioner (CIC) AK Shukla. Both the officers have been ordered to appear in the commission court on December 21 and give their explanation. This action has been taken on the complaint of RTI activist Kailash Sanolia.

The commission, in its decision on the RTI appeal of Sanolia, had given a directive to provide the information on the review meeting of the then minister Jaivardhan Singh on April 7, 2021.

Clarification sought on fine

* The notices are being issued on the orders of the CIC, as clarified in both the show-cause notices issued under the signature of the additional secretary of the MP State Information Commission, Krishankant Khare

* It has been clarified in the notice that show-cause notices are being issued in respect of fines under Section 20.1 of the Right to Information (RTI) Act and disciplinary proceedings under Section 20.2

* The last hearing in the matter was held by the chief information Bench on November 23. In which the Nagda Municipal Corporation public information officer, CS Jatís representative, Jitendra Patel, had submitted before the commission that Khobragade was nominated during the period following the orders of the Information Commission. At this hearing, complainant Sanolia had demanded that a fine be levied on the guilty officer

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 10:48 PM IST