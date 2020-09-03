Madhya Pradesh: MP: Truck runs over a woman at a railway crossing in Sagar

) A speeding truck allegedly broke the barrier of a railway crossing and ran over a woman waiting with her two-wheeler at the opposite end in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Jurukheda area, some 30 km from the district headquarters, where a truck broke the barrier at the crossing and ran over a 50-year-old woman who was waiting for the road to open at the other end, inspector Dharmendra Singh Lodhi said.

While the woman died on the spot, the truck driver fled the scene leaving behind the vehicle, which was later impounded, he said.

The driver seems to have lost control of the vehicle, the official said, adding that a pick-up truck was also hit during the accident.