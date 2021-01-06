Madhya Pradesh: Congress attempts to strengthen position among farmers

While agitations and protests are going on in several parts of the country against the three Central farm laws, the Congress in Madhya Pradesh has intensified its efforts to cement its place among the farmers by supporting their agitation. The party is organising several conferences and protests at different places in the state.

The Congress had announced to lay siege to the Legislative Assembly while opposing the farm laws on the first day of the Assembly session on December 28, 2020 but instead it sat on a silent 'dharna' before the Gandhi statue in the Assembly complex with a 'toy tractor'.

Now the Congress is organising 'Kisan Sammelans' at several places along with carrying out protest marches spearheaded by the son of farmer leader Subhash Yadav and former Pradesh Congress President Arun Yadav.

Arun Yadav had led a farmers protest at Sironj in Vidisha district on Tuesday and all Congress leaders marched on the roads to protest at Nasrullaganj in Sehore district on Wednesday.

Yadav says the three farm laws are going to harm the farmers so the Central government must repeal them. If the government does not repeal these laws, the Congress would continue to protest and fight for the interest of the farmers.

Political analyst Ravindra Vyas believes that the Congress wants to strengthen its reach among the farmers through the farmers agitation. At present, there are no major protests against the Union farm laws in the state by the farmers so the Congress has come forward to intensify the agitation.

Congress sources said the party wants to spread the farmers agitation throughout the state and it has started from Sironj. There would be 'Kisan sammelans' and protest marches at various places in the coming days.

The Congress wants to take advantage of the grassroot campaign run by Subhash Yadav through his son. Arun Yadav has been a Union Minister and has also served as the Congress state president. His younger brother Sachin Yadav was the Agriculture Minister in former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's government.