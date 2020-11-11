Madhya Pradesh: MP Anil Firozia pulls up official for failing to furnish info about adopted village

Nagda: MP Anil Firozia took a review meeting of block level officials on Monday evening at the local rest house. The meeting was attended by all the officials of government departments of Nagda, Khachrod and Unhel. Ferozia also expressed displeasure over the officials for incomplete information about the works and said that they should furnish complete information during the meeting from next time.

The official concerned failed to respond when Firozia asked about the status of developmental works underway in village Badagaon that was adopted under Adarsh Gaon Yojana. Firozia instructed the officials to prepare proposals for the development works. He motivated the officials to work on the problems of health, education, drinking water and other public issues.

CMO was asked about the installation of the statue of Maharana Pratap in the city. Ex-municipal president Ashok Malviye said the installation is not being taken seriously by the local officials. CMO Ashfaque Khan finally decided to install the statue of Maharana Pratap in the month of December.

Ex MLA Shekhawat, ex MLA Lalsingh Ranawat, BJP board president CM Atul, SDO Ashutosh Goswami, CSP Manoj Ratnakar, Khachrod SDM Purushottam Kumar and other department officials and BJP leaders were present.