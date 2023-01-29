Madhya Pradesh: Mata Ahilya Bai tableau taken out on R-Day in Mhow

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and pomp in the local Shree Jai Govind Gopinath Higher Secondary School. The celebration organised in the school was presided over by Wing Commander Brigadier SPS Setia. Along with saluting the Tricolour, PT was performed on this occasion along with the glorious history of the city, religious and unique tableaux of natural beauty were also taken out. Among the tableaux Jam Gate, the natural beauty of Patalpani, with the sacrifice of Tantya Mama, the unique tableau of Mata Ahilya Bai was also taken out. The little girls of the school presented a beautiful dance. On this occasion, the school's Principal Jai Singh Pawar spoke of the report and elaborated on the achievements of the school. School Secretary Dr Ashok Mewada in his brief speech praised the achievements of the school's work and wished all the students a bright future. Rashmi Pal conducted the programme and Smita Talegaonkar took the vote of thanks.

