Madhya Pradesh: Massive Outrage Against Govt Doctor For Kicking Cow In Bagli

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): A significant public outcry has erupted following an incident involving Dr Zuber Shah, a doctor at the local government hospital, Kamalapur, kicking a cow.

On the night of September 16, Dr Shah was reported to have kicked a cow that was sitting near the Laxmikant temple. Eyewitnesses claim that when confronted by villagers, he responded with abusive language, stating, "the cow is your mother, not ours". The incident sparked immediate outrage among the local community.

A large group of villagers, including individuals such as Ashok Rathod, and Pushpendra Rajput gathered at the Kamalapur police post to file a formal complaint against Dr Shah.

They presented a memorandum to police station in-charge Ajay Gurjar, demanding action against the doctor. In response to the villagers' complaints, police registered a case against Dr Zuber Shah under Section 296 of the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

However, as of now, the doctor has not been arrested. Local leaders, including the president of the Bar Association, Mahendra Patidar and former president Mukesh Gurjar, called for his immediate suspension due to the incident, emphasising the need for accountability in cases of animal cruelty.