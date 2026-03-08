Madhya Pradesh March 8, 2026, Weather Update: Braces For Rising Heat As Temperature May Climb 4°C In Two Days |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing April-like heat even in the early days of March. In the first half of the month itself, the temperature has crossed 39°C in several parts of the state.

The Malwa-Nimar region, including Indore and Ujjain divisions, is witnessing the highest temperatures. On Saturday, the temperature in many districts of these regions crossed 38°C, creating conditions similar to a heatwave.

On Sunday, during the festival of Rang Panchami, intense heat is expected in most parts of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, hot winds from the desert areas of Rajasthan are reaching Madhya Pradesh, leading to the rise in temperature.

The department has also warned that temperatures may increase further in the coming days, making the sunlight more intense.

Weather experts said that the wind direction has changed from north-east to west and north-west. At the same time, humidity levels are very low. Winds coming from desert regions carry hot air, which is increasing the heat in the state even at the beginning of March.

Weather scientists say that heatwave conditions are likely to occur in April and May. The heatwave may last for around 15 - 20 days during these months. However, there is currently no heatwave alert for March, even though temperatures are already rising.

According to the department, weather conditions change frequently in Gwalior during March. Night temperatures there have dropped to around 8°C earlier, while Jabalpur often experiences hot days and relatively cool nights during this time.

Western Disturbances affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

On Saturday, Ratlam recorded the highest temperature at 38.6°C, followed by Dhar at 38.5°C. Narmadapuram recorded 37.6°C, Sagar 37.2°C, and Guna 37°C.

Among the five major cities, Ujjain recorded the highest temperature at 36.5°C, followed by Indore at 36.4°C. Bhopal recorded 35.2°C, Gwalior 35.7°C, and Jabalpur 34.6°C.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the maximum temperature in the state may rise by up to 4°C in the next two days. This means temperatures could touch 40°C even in the first half of March.