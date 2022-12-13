e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta raises wastewater treatment issue in Parliament

Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta raises wastewater treatment issue in Parliament

NITI Aayog's Urban Wastewater Scenario in India Report 2022 indicates a sewage generation of 72,368 MLD in urban centres across the country, whereas only 28% (20,236 MLD) is being treated

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |
Follow us on

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta has raised the wastewater treatment and recycling issue in the winter session of Lok Sabha on Monday. As per National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Ayog report, only 5% of wastewater is reused after purification.

He also sought details on steps taken by the government for conservation of depleting water reserves (water conservation) and the reuse maximum quantity of water after recycling. Prahalad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, said that GOI initiated Har Ghar Jal scheme in 2019 with the participation of all states/UTs with the aim of providing tap water to every rural household by 2024, improving quality of life and enhanced 'ease of living' especially in rural areas.

NITI Aayog's Urban Wastewater Scenario in India Report 2022 indicates a sewage generation of 72,368 MLD in urban centres across the country, whereas only 28% (20,236 MLD) is being treated.

Read Also
'Over 11,000 matters pending in SC for over 10 years': Union Law Minister informs Rajya Sabha
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Four-day Ranjeet Ashtami celebration begins; Collector, mayor perform ‘Dhwaja pujan’

Indore: Four-day Ranjeet Ashtami celebration begins; Collector, mayor perform ‘Dhwaja pujan’

Indore: Mandous gone; chill out of closet

Indore: Mandous gone; chill out of closet

Indore: Minister Narottam Mishra in city today

Indore: Minister Narottam Mishra in city today

Indore: DAVV, ADTOI ink MoU; tourism course students to get paid internships

Indore: DAVV, ADTOI ink MoU; tourism course students to get paid internships

Indore: Dhaba staff thrashes youths, one dies

Indore: Dhaba staff thrashes youths, one dies