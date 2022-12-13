Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta raises wastewater treatment issue in Parliament

Representational Image |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta has raised the wastewater treatment and recycling issue in the winter session of Lok Sabha on Monday. As per National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Ayog report, only 5% of wastewater is reused after purification.

He also sought details on steps taken by the government for conservation of depleting water reserves (water conservation) and the reuse maximum quantity of water after recycling. Prahalad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, said that GOI initiated Har Ghar Jal scheme in 2019 with the participation of all states/UTs with the aim of providing tap water to every rural household by 2024, improving quality of life and enhanced 'ease of living' especially in rural areas.

NITI Aayog's Urban Wastewater Scenario in India Report 2022 indicates a sewage generation of 72,368 MLD in urban centres across the country, whereas only 28% (20,236 MLD) is being treated.