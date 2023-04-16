 Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur civic body gears up for Swachh Survekshan 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Mandsaur civic body gears up for Swachh Survekshan 2023

Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur civic body gears up for Swachh Survekshan 2023

Public walls of Utkrashta Schools and other organisations have been painted beautifully to give strong social messages.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): With the Swachh Bharat cleanliness survey, Swachh Survekshan 2023, approaching, Mandsaur municipality is gearing up to perform better to get the best ranking.  Public walls are being beautified with paintings and illustrations on various themes. Public walls of Utkrashta Schools and other organisations have been painted beautifully to give strong social messages. Municipal president Ramadevi Gurjar, vice president Namrata Chawla and CMO Sudhir Kumar Singh have given utmost improtance to the city’s beautification drive and sustainability this year. 

The municipality is undertaking a holistic approach this time, which encompasses beautification, sanitisation and segregation of various aspects. With the monsoon just a few months away, the sewage lines of the city are being cleaned regularly to prevent any clogging. The cleanliness team has been cleaning sewage lines of Geeta Bhawan road, Nayapura road, Motiakhai Nala, Nuri complex bus stand, Madarpura Phatak Nal for the past 15 days.  Appreciating the civic body’s effort at cleaning and painting several areas of the city, residents are also pledging their support in maintaining cleanliness in the city.

Read Also
Blast from Past: To revive dying tradition, in MP's Mandsaur groom reaches in-laws' house on a...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: More than 3,000 registrations done under Ladli Behna Scheme in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: More than 3,000 registrations done under Ladli Behna Scheme in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Country-made pistol and four live cartridges seized from Umaria

Madhya Pradesh: Country-made pistol and four live cartridges seized from Umaria

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner chairs meeting to review cleanliness in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner chairs meeting to review cleanliness in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Team of doctors to be available at night for emergencies in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Team of doctors to be available at night for emergencies in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Alleging anomalies Congress demands new RMC budget

Madhya Pradesh: Alleging anomalies Congress demands new RMC budget