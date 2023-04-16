Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur civic body gears up for Swachh Survekshan 2023

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): With the Swachh Bharat cleanliness survey, Swachh Survekshan 2023, approaching, Mandsaur municipality is gearing up to perform better to get the best ranking. Public walls are being beautified with paintings and illustrations on various themes. Public walls of Utkrashta Schools and other organisations have been painted beautifully to give strong social messages. Municipal president Ramadevi Gurjar, vice president Namrata Chawla and CMO Sudhir Kumar Singh have given utmost improtance to the city’s beautification drive and sustainability this year.

The municipality is undertaking a holistic approach this time, which encompasses beautification, sanitisation and segregation of various aspects. With the monsoon just a few months away, the sewage lines of the city are being cleaned regularly to prevent any clogging. The cleanliness team has been cleaning sewage lines of Geeta Bhawan road, Nayapura road, Motiakhai Nala, Nuri complex bus stand, Madarpura Phatak Nal for the past 15 days. Appreciating the civic body’s effort at cleaning and painting several areas of the city, residents are also pledging their support in maintaining cleanliness in the city.