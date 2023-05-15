Madhya Pradesh: Mandasaur municipality resolves 2800 transfer cases in 8 months

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan, Mandsaur municipality distributed nomination approval letters, lease period extension letters and nomination letters of the development branch to citizens on Monday so that they could enjoy its facilities on time.

BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, national vice-president of BJP Kisan Morcha and BJP district general secretary and municipality co-ordinator attended the programme as chief guests at the municipality auditorium. The programme was chaired by municipal president Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar.

In the event, transfer certificates of 500 buildings and plots and 65 developmental branches along with 75 lease extension certificates were distributed.

MLA Sisodia said, ‘Now public will not have to wander around for their official work. Thanks to the district's municipal council for resolving 2800 cases of transfer in just 8 months and for calling people to distribute certificates altogether.’

Chairperson of Mandsaur municipality said, ‘ The municipal council is making special efforts to resolve cases of transfer immediately. Today I’m distributing almost 565 transfer certificates and 75 lease extension certificates.’

Vice-president of BJP Kisan Morcha said, ‘Mandsaur municipality will repair roads damaged during the rainy season. Also, we are ranked first in the entire state in quarterly cleanliness for which Rs.15k has been awarded.’

