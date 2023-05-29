Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 20-yr RI for raping minor girl in Mandsaur

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A special POCSO court in Mandsaur on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl on pretext of marriage.

Prosecution media cell in-charge Deepak Jamra said that the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with Bhanpura police station. The incident was reported on May 21, 2021 when the victim went missing from her maternal home (Magrola) in the evening hours.

During the investigation, police rescued the missing girl when she revealed that the accused Nageshwar Rao (23) of Ratlam district had promised to marry her but sexually exploited her multiple times. A case was registered against the accused under various sections of the POCSO Act.

Kotwali police presented a charge-sheet in the court. After hearing witnesses and evidence produced by the police, the court held the accused guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.