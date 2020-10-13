Madhya Pradesh: Man ordered life in jail for raping foster sister in Burhanpur

Burhanpur: Special sessions court judge SK Bariya ordered imprisonment till death to a rape accused who outraged modesty of a girl whom he considered as his sister, said additional district prosecution officer Ramlal Randhave. Court also slapped fine of Rs 12,000 on accused.

Randhave said accused Sachin, 30, a resident of Burhanpur was found guilty under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Randhave said accused who was well acquainted with the victim brought her to Burhanpur from her native village to show her Ganesh Utsav on September 28, 2018. At that time, wife of accused also accompanied them. As it was late night, Sachin, his wife and victim decided to stay in Burhanpur. Between 2 am and 3 am, when his wife was asleep, Sachin raped victim threatening to kill her if she raised alarm.

After incident, he threatened her with dire consequences. The victim in her statement to police said Sachin outraged her modesty earlier too when she was alone at her house. Following her complaint, police booked accused under Sections 323, 506, 376(2)(m)(n) of Indian Penal Code along with 3/4 of POCSO Act. Based on victim’s statement, her medical report and other evidences, court found him guilty and sentenced him to imprisonment till death.