Madhya Pradesh: Man kills father for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Police here have arrested a man person for killing his father in Sakatpur village, Myana on Thursday.

The incident came to the fore when the villagers found the body of Bhagirath Kushwaha, 55, in a temporary shed (tapri)- in a pool of blood at the farmhouse of Dr Sachin Soni and Dr Anupam Choudhary in Sutai village. Myana station in-charge rushed to the spot and also shared the information with the Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra. A case was registered under sections 302 and 201 of Indian Penal Code.

Mishra directed his team to crack the case at the earliest. Forensic Science Laboratory officer RC Ahirwar, SDOP Yuvraj Singh Chouhan and station in-charge Amod Singh Rathore collected evidence after inspecting the body and the crime spot. Post-mortem report revealed that the deceased sustained severe head injuries and was murdered.

Police suspected Kushwaha’s eldest son Bhola Kushwaha and detained him for interrogation on October 26, 2021. Initially, he misled the police but when he was confronted with evidence he broke down and revealed the truth. He said that his deceased father tried to sexually harass his wife on July 30, 2021. She later informed Bhola about the incident and he decided to kill his father.

On August 2, 2021, he left for his field in Sutai village where his father was preparing food at a temporary shed. Furious Bhola found an axe nearby and attacked his father on head. Bhagirath Kushwaha died on the spot while his son left for his home in Sakatpur village.

Sub inspector Arun Singh Bhadoria, Pawan Sharma, principal custodian Asad Khan, custodian Sonu Raghuvanshi, custodian Devendra Jatav and custodian Anup Tomar were the part of probe.

