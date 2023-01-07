e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Man from Ujjain held for rape, blackmail 

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Abhay Nema said that the woman had lodged a complaint on January 4

article-image
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Ujjain was arrested from the Chandan Nagar area on Saturday for blackmailing a woman on the basis of her objectionable photos and raping her threatening to circulate these photos on social media. 

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Abhay Nema said that the woman had lodged a complaint on January 4. She stated in her complaint that the accused named Sameer forced her to make physical relations with him after blackmailing her. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl knew the accused for a long time and he had taken some objectionable photos of her. The police have recovered the photos from his mobile phone and further investigation is underway.

