Madhya Pradesh: MAIN HOON NAA, CM assures kids who lost parents due to Covid

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Thursday consoled children who lost their parents in second wave of Covid-19 adding that they should be rest assured about their future as he is there to care of them.

“Main Hoon Naa,” Chouhan told during his meeting with the children during a programme organised at Brilliant Convention Centre (BCC).

Janki Nagar-based Shikha and Chirag Thakur, whose parents died of Covid-19, were called upon stage. The CM consoled the sister-brother duo and assured them of a secure future.

Shikha said that the CM really took care of them in the time of sorrow. She said that she is sure that their future will be secure.

Chouhan said that the fear of third wave of Covid-19 is real. He said that he would not get his felicitation done until the fear of third wave gets over.

The chief minister had come to Indore for reviewing law and order situation in Indore and Ujjain division following recent incidents of communal tensions between two community members.

Chouhan was holding meeting with top administrative and police officials till filing of this report.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:36 PM IST