Madhya Pradesh: Mahanaryaman Scindia accorded grand welcome in Fatehgarh

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Mahanaryaman Scindia on Saturday undertook a visit to Fatehgarh village of Guna district and received a grand welcome by saffron party leaders, workers and local residents.

Son of Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and grandson of Vijaya Raje Scindia, during his address to the masses, said that his visit to Fatehgarh village is seen as political, but he is here to participate in sports Mahotsav. He also admired sports events and wished to contribute to the development of sports in own way.

During his visit from Myana to Fatehgarh village, a large number of women, old age people lined themselves up on either side of the road to welcome him and very much affected by young Mahanaryaman’s charm and suavity. His understated style can make anyone swoon over him.

He also addressed a mass gathering here at Piparodagird village. During which, state panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, MLA Gopilal Jatav, BJP district president Dharmendra Sikarwar, Yogendra Lumba, Shailendra Kumar, Sunil Shubham and other workers were present.

