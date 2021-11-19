Madhya Pradesh: Lunar ‘Eclipse’ on inauguration of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The plans of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College authorities to get Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital and other facilities inaugurated on Friday by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have fallen flat, as on the 11th hour, the CM has reportedly dropped the idea of visiting the city due to the lunar eclipse falling on that day.

People close to the chief minister and officials of MGM Medical College also informed that the plans have been dropped as they don’t want to have an auspicious event on the day of lunar eclipse.

Now, a new date for the Chief Minister’s programme will be decided and officials believe that it would be November 26.

Moreover, authorities of Super Speciality Hospital have also postponed the commencement of angiography in the hospital’s newly developed cath lab due to the same.

“Period of abstention would start at 11.30 am and it will last till 5 pm so the authorities have decided to commence angiography before the same or after this period of six hours,” hospital sources said.

Meanwhile, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that they are preparing for the inauguration programme and will organise it as per the schedule of Chief Minister.

“We have completed all the preparations and are now waiting for the final schedule of the Chief Minister,” Dr Dixit added.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 01:28 AM IST