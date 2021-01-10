Madhya Pradesh: Listed goon Mohammad Ali Usmani’s hotel razed in Indore, to be booked under National Security Act, says collector

Indore: Indore district collector Manish Singh on Sunday said action will be taken against local resident Mohammed Ali Usmani under National Security Act. His Sweetheart Hotel in Pipaliyahana was demolished on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the teams of Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and police have found objectionable material from the building. The illegal portion raised on marginal open space was demolished. The three storeyed hotel is built on 900 square feet area.

DIG Harinarayan Chari Mishr said several cases have been registered against Usmani in different police stations in the city. He added that he will be arrested and further action will be taken soon against him.

Besides, a house belonging to Gopal Lal Kumawat was demolished in Mahalaxmi Nagar. Built on 1,500 square feet area, the building was meant for residential purpose. However, it was used for commercial purpose.

The joint teams of district administration, Indore Municipal Corporation have taken action against land mafia, listed criminals like Hemant Yadav, Babbu Chhabbu earlier.