Madhya Pradesh: Leopard mauls six-year-old girl in Mhow

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old girl was mauled by a leopard at a village in Mhow tehsil of Indore district in the early hours of Thursday, a forest official said.

The incident took place around 2 am, when the victim, Ravina Wasnik, was sleeping with her parents outside their house on the outskirts of Dudhi Bawdi village, Choral forest range officer Rahul Jain said.

The big cat attacked and killed her on the spot. The predator fled the place after her parents raised an alarm, he said.

"I reached Dudhi Bawdi village early this morning to take stock of the situation. The child's body was taken to Simrol primary health centre for post-mortem," Jain said, adding that the process of providing compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the affected family has been initiated.

After the incident, people in the tribal predominant area are in grief and panic over the deaths of kids. Villagers raised a question about the forest team saying that their action lacks consistency and took one life. They said that for the administration the cost of the life of a child is Rs 4 lakh and it provides it to the aggrieved kin in the form of compensation, rued a villager.