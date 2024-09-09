Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Captured On 4th Day Of Cage Installation In Mandleshwar | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A male leopard, approximately six years old, was captured in a forest department's cage installed between Samaspura and Badvel villages, about 15 km from Mandleshwar city. The leopard's movement was detected in a sugarcane field near Samaspura village for 10 days, prompting the forest department to install camera traps and cages in the area.

After capturing the leopard, it was released in the protected forest area of Badwah forest division following a health checkup. The leopard's presence in the sugarcane field had created panic among locals, who had stopped visiting their fields due to fear of the wild animal.

However, with the leopard's rescue, villagers from surrounding areas, including Mohana, Badvel and Bablai, have heaved a sigh of relief. The incident highlights the issue of wild animals venturing into residential areas due to a lack of prey in the forests.

Locals from Bagdara village reported seeing leopards roaming at night to hunt goats, calves and dogs. The forest department's timely intervention ensured that there was no loss of human life during the 10 days. Ranger Virendra Singh Achaliya reported that for the first time, a leopard was spotted in the rural area. During its 10-day presence, there were no human casualties, but the leopard did prey on two dogs. The healthy leopard has been released into the Barwah forest division.