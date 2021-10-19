Madhya Pradesh: Last date to apply for CBSE CTET 2021 is October 25; Apply at ctet.nic.in

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) extended the registration deadline for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. The extension in date brought relief to many teachers who missed out on registration due to school examination.

As per the latest update, the last date to apply for CBSE CTET 2021 is October 25. Interested candidates can apply through the official website ctet.nic.in.

The official notice said that the last date for submission of fees is October 26. Teachers must note that the board has not amended the exam dates. “CTET will be conducted from 16 December 2021 to 13 January 2022,” said the notice.

Teachers relieved

Teachers who wanted to apply for CTET but missed due to school examination and board preparations are relieved. “I wanted to apply for CTET this year, but because we had internal examination for grade 7, I had missed on the forms,” Akanksha Talwar, social science teacher, said.

Another middle school teacher Jhanvi Bhatia said, “CTET is an important qualifying examination, but due to busy schedule and online classes, I left my form incomplete. I can complete it now.”

CBT mode test in two shifts

The CTET exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and the second shift will run from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

According to the official information released by CBSE, the exam will be conducted in CBT mode (Computer Based Test) only.

The online application process for CTET exam has been started from 20th September 2021.

Correction dates

Candidates who have already applied for CTET-Dec 2021 and wish to change their city or make any correction in their details in the online application form can do so from 28 October 2021 to 3 November 2021.

Candidates should note that no corrections will be allowed under any circumstances after this date.

How to apply for CTET?

Step 1: Visit the official website https://ctet.nic.in/.

Step 2: Click on the link “Apply for CTET December 2021” available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, click on the ‘New Registration’ tab appearing on the screen

Step 4: Candidates have to register themselves and proceed with the application process

Step 5: Pay the Examination Fee, Upload the Required Documents and Click on Submit

Step 6: Keep a printout of CBSE CTET Form for future use or reference

