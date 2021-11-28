Madhya Pradesh: Lack of doctor, road jam claims life of girl child

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Lack of doctor at the Khetia hospital and delay in laying of the main road has claimed the life of a girl child here in Khetia.

The work of laying of main road is underway so it witnessed a jam. Meanwhile a girl child in the village suffered snakebite. Due to the jam her kin could not rush her to the hospital in time.

The girl child Reena Laloosing of village Baygor suffered a snake bite. Her relatives brought her on private vehicle to Khetia Hospital but were left high and dry as there was no doctor there to attend to their child.

Eeven after repeated requests from the family, no doctor came for half an hour. By the time the doctor arrived it was too late as the doctor declared her dead.

Due to laying of the road the main road of the city remains blocked, said a local. The work should have been completed by the Nagar Panchyat NP within 6 months but it has been going on for over a year, he added. The local administration has remained apathetic to the woes of the villagers despite the conspicuous hassle wrought by the laying of the road.

He was declared dead in the hospital. Due to the construction of the road, the main roads of the city have remained closed, due to incomplete construction, many times there were accidents of vehicles. There is resentment among the people due to the absence of a doctor in the same hospital.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 02:28 AM IST