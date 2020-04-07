Madhya Pradesh: Kukshi's minor girl donates money saved for bicycle to PM Cares Fund

A six-year-old girl Mahima Mishra, invited tehsildar Sunil Kumar Davar home, broke her piggy bank and donated all the money that she had saved for a bicycle to the PM Cares Fund. A class I student, she also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and said that she supports him in all his decisions against this global pandemic.

Mahima lives with her small family at Nariman Point in Kukshi and has become a social media sensation in town.

Her video on a recent incident of mob lynching broke the internet. She also posted a video regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal and urged people to support him in his endeavors. This time, her letter to the chief minister went viral. Davar praised her donation to the relief fund and appealed to the people to take an inspiration from the six-year-old.