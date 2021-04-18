Madhya Pradesh: Khetia civic body gets ODF++ status

Khetia: Khetia municipal council of Barwani district has been declared ODF++ under the Swachh Survekshan, 2021.

Chief municipal officer Yashwant Shukla said the ODF++ status was obtained as all toilets across the town have been equipped with hygienic facilities.

He gave the credit of the achievement to the support of joint director Rajiv Nigam, municipal president Chandanbai Arvind, vice-president Pradeep Madhusudhan, accountant Ishwar Mahale, deputy minister Raju Dawar, establishment in-charge Ashok Sharma, retired cleanliness constable Mohanlal Namdev, Sanitation Nodal officer Ashok Shinde, computer operator Pradeep Chouhan among others.