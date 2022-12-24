Madhya Pradesh: Kheoni sanctuary emerging as hotspot for spotting wildcats

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Kheoni wildlife sanctuary located in Kannod Tehsil of Dewas district and parts of Sehore district and spread over an area of over 132 square kilometres is a paradise for adventurers.

To protect the endangered species, it was established by the Holkar rulers in 1955, before the formation of the Madhya Pradesh state. Leopards and tigers are rarely sighted at this wildlife sanctuary. But, the commonly found carnivores are jungle cats, jackals and hyenas. Among herbivore species are nilgai, blackbuck, chinkara, and chital (spotted dear). Sambar, wild boar, palm civet are also present. In addition to that, the wildlife sanctuary allows bird watchers to spot approx 135 bird species including the Indian Paradise Flycatcher, the State bird of Madhya Pradesh.

The wildlife sanctuary, which is situated between the Malwa plateau and the Vindhyachal mountain range, is also the origin of Narmada's tributaries Jamner and Balganga rivers.

Wildlife sanctuary also marks its foundation day on Saturday. As per the first notification issued in 1955, it is the first notified sanctuary of the state. Madhya Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board offers accommodation deep inside the jungle, safari and trekking and also offers tasty pure veg food. The sanctuary also has several tourist spots for visitors.

Travellers and nature lovers could also visit https://ecotourism.mponline.gov.in/ for booking and feeling nature at its best. It is one of the country's lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries, and one of the best places to visit to explore nature’s hidden wonders.