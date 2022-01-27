Madhya Pradesh: Khargone Ka 'Apan Sabun'

Khargone/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of six women from small Jamli village in Khargone district has become an icon of women empowerment.

The self-help group (SHG) of these women, liked to be called ëSakhi Saheli.í They have established a soap-making unit and are marketing it to government-run institutions. They also take part in the various camps organised in the district and around.

A group of 10 tribal women that prefers to go by name of ëSakhi Sahelií, have turned entrepreneur. After failing in 2 ventures these women from economically weaker section of the society did not give up. They have launched a small scale soap making unit and are upbeat about the quality and pricing of their products.

SHG president Ranjana Chouhan, secretary Jyoti Chouhan, Sheetal Chouhan, Alka Chouhan, Annapurna Chouhan, and Mamta Nirgude have named their soap ëKhargone Ka Apan Sabuní (Khargoneís soap). They started their soap making unit about a year ago.

Soap bars made from aloe vera, neem, lemon, sandalwood, rose and other flower petals soap known for antiseptic properties has helped these women in the village to eke out a living.

Ranjana Chouhan says that the orders are not much due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. They appealed to the people to use the chemical-free soap at least once. They are upbeat that once the situation gets normal their business will also pick up as their products are chemical-free and economical.

Sharing their journey details, Ranjana Chouhan and Jyoti Chouhan said that before starting their unit, they used to work in agriculture farms to earn their livelihood.

Ranjana said, ìWe never thought, one day we become entrepreneur, but we always wanted to do something different and to be a role model for others. But finance was a big handicap. We contacted State Rural Livelihood Mission, Khargone and the group received an aid in 2018.î

We started off with making papad but the enterprise was not financially rewarding. Then we start making vaseline and balm and it wasn't paying off as well, Ranjana said.

However, a 10-day training from Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs), raised the hope of the group. Their confidence also improved and they to launch a new product- a soap.

We started working on the idea and named our group 'Sakhi Saheli'. The group comprises 10 women but six women have undergone training, Ranjana added with a big smile on her face.

After the training, we received a loan of Rs 75,000 from the State Rural Livelihood Mission. We purchased scents, glycerin, molds, colours, and packing machines from Ahmedabad and launched our product, she added.

In an year, the women not only got the manufacturing right but also started marketing their products at the government events. They have sold over a thousand units of soaps through such events.

ìWe are behind our target due to the lockdown, things will be figured out once the situation gets normal,î said secretary Jyoti Chouhan.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:20 PM IST