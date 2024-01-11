Madhya Pradesh: Khargone Among Top 10 Cities In Swachch Survey 2023 |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a commendable achievement, Khargone district is now counted among the top 10 cleanest cities with three lakh population. Similarly, Khargone clinched 8th position at the state level and 9th position at the national level in the Swachch Survey 2023. The results of the Swachch Survey 2023 were released on Thursday.

This year, the survey was of 7,500 marks, in which Khargone municipality secured 6,905.40 marks. This exemplary feat was celebrated by lighting firecrackers at the municipality and the sanitation team congratulated each other. Municipal president Chhaya Joshi, CMO MR Nigwal, revenue in-charge Mahesh Verma along with councillors and municipal employees were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the CMO said that this was a victory for the city residents and the sanitation team. The municipality received a Star-One certificate and an ODF-Plus certificate under the Swachch Survey 2023.

Earlier, Khargone won the first national-level award in the same category in 2016. Currently, Dewas Municipal Corporation is in the top place in the recent ranking. Whereas, Khandwa Municipal Corporation has been at fifth place in the survey.

Municipal health officer Prakash Chitte said that the city has achieved this feat with the collective efforts of the citizens and sanitation workers to keep the city clean. He further said that the ranking of the city has improved in the past four years. The sanitation team had made improvements and brought changes at the local level.