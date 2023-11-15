Madhya Pradesh: JP Leader Arrested; Liquor Worth Rs 50K Seized

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): With assembly elections just around the corner, the seizure of liquor worth Rs 50,000 from the house of a BJP leader may cause a dent in the reputation of the party.

According to information, Narmada Nagar police seized a substantial quantity of liquor from the house of a BJP leader and arrested him during the STF operation here.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) team raided the house of BJP’s Punasa mandal vice-president Vijay Chouhan. During the operation, the police seized a total of 13 boxes of liquor containing 112 litres worth Rs 50,000 from his house.

Police have arrested Chouhan in the matter. TI Ashok Mahajan said that the FST team raided Chouhan’s house in Pamakhedi village on Tuesday evening.

Police have registered a case under section 34/2 of the Indian Penal Code. It was speculated that the seized liquor was to be distributed among the voters a day before the scheduled elections to influence the voting.

