Madhya Pradesh: Jilted lover in Khandwa threatens girl for marriage, religious conversion

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): After the recent Dumka incident, where one jilted lover belonging to a minorty community, had set a Hindu girl on fire, the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh witnessed another similar incident as one jilted lover threatened a college girl with dire consequences if she did not agree to accept his marriage proposal.

According to the officials, complaint has been registered against the alleged accused and search is on.

The complainant, a college-going student in her complaint claimed that the accused Monu alias Janbaz Qureshi, a resident of Ashapur village pressured her to accept his religion and get married to him or he will pour acid on her and also kill her parents.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the girl is a student of a private nursing college in Khandwa, and alleged accused Janbaz earns his livelihood from a puncture shop in the village.

The Incident:

The complainant lodged her complaint with the Kotwali police station after the accused intercepted her way on Monday near the Surajkund bus stand and once again threatened her. Meanwhile, members of Hindu Jagran Manch saw this and chased away the accused.

City Superintendent of Police Poonamchandra Yadav said that a case has been registered against Qureshi under Sections 354 of Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act, molestation, and other sections and a search for the accused is on.

The complainant informed that she used to commute between Ashapur and Khandwa daily. On Monday, while she was at the new Surajkund bus stand, the accused followed her on his bike.

He stopped her near the bus stand and asked her to sit on the bike. The girl refused and sat in the auto. Qureshi chased her, stopped the auto and started threatening her.

She added that the accused is harassing her for the past year. Her parents had once also complained about it to the accused's parents. At that time, they apologize to her and her parents but after some time, the accused got her number and started sending obscene and threatening messages to her along with his picture holding a gun.

