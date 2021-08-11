Madhya Pradesh: Jaison Academy celebrates India’s success in Olympics

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): With seven medals, one gold, two silver and four bronze - Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been the most decorated Olympic Games in India's history.

Jaison Academy celebrated India's victorious medalist and top players by dedicating an assembly for them on Wednesday.

On the occasion, School Director Jaison Joseph motivated students to study and to take part in such sports events that makes the nation proud.

School Principal, Smita Jaison gave her heartiest congratulation to the winners. Students prayed for all the participants and wished them success for their future.

School dedicated the National Anthem to the Gold winner Neeraj Chopra. School teachers and students sang Vande Matram to encourage and showcase their respect to all the players. The assembly concluded by vote of thanks.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 08:08 PM IST