Madhya Pradesh: Invest Indore signs MoU with Hong Kong, UAE & NYNJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Invest Indore has signed a memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for knowledge partnership with three organisations. These are located in Honking, Dubai and New York and New Jersey.

MP Shankar Lalwani informed that the MoUs have been signed with the Learning & Development Foundation of Honking, Startup Middle East of Dubai and Friends of MP of New York and New Jersey (NYNJ) for giving a platform to startups for mentoring and facilitation.

MP Lalwani said this collaboration would be really beneficial for entrepreneurs who are willing to set up their business and seeking for funding, mentorship, networking opportunities etc.

Invest Indore will work with all three organisations for delivering relevant information with respect to trade and commerce and they will also organize joint conferences and pitching events for start ups.

The start ups will receive a broad range of support covering mentorship, investment, market exposure, team’s formation, opportunity recognition, resources searching, technology commercialisation, business development, networking opportunities and institutional visits.

Sawan Laddha secretary of Invest Indore said that our aim is to help start-ups by providing an array of business and technical services, initial seed funds etc. The main objective is to promote startups and entrepreneurial culture and assist startups to recognize and evaluate opportunities. The organisation is monthly organising pitching and networking sessions and institutional visits and facilitates meetings with potential stakeholders and investors under the market exposure programme. We are also facilitating meetings with potential stakeholders and investors.

Friends of MP is helping startups to speed up their growth. Jitendra Muchhal, who is also a member of Friends of MP NYNJ, said that his goal is to promote startups and avail all the necessary resources, which is possible through this collaboration.

