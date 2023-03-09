Madhya Pradesh: Indore Police officers, personnel celebrate 'Holi'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra along with the junior officers and subordinate police personnel celebrated the festival of colours 'Holi' with Gulal and flowers at Police Lines in the city on Thursday morning.

Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra also sang songs on the occasion, while Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Hingankar danced with police officers and police jawans.

All the police personnels were drenched with colours and Gulal on the occasion.

The police celebrate their Holi on the next day of the Holi festival celebrated by the public every year at the police line here in the city.

During this, the police personnel celebrated the festival colour, Gulal and flowers.

The residents of Indore celebrated the Holi festival in a very peaceful manner on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Indore is a gaiety city, people here celebrate Holi on a large scale. Police are deployed everywhere on the day of Holi for security and safety. Due to this busyness, the police celebrate their Holi in the police line on the next day," said Harinarayanachari Mishra.

"Today all the police officers celebrated the Holi festival. Now on March 12, the biggest event of Indore city, Rang Panchami will be celebrated. The police will be ready for it," he added.