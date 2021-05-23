Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation to setup 4 gas furnaces in three crematoria in city

Our staff reporter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation is going to setup four gas furnaces for cremation of bodies at three crematoria in the city. Tender for setting up furnaces has been floated.

Two units would be setup at Regional Park Muktidham, 1 unit each at Rambagh Muktidham and at Tilak Nagar Muktidham. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 1.51 crore.

It should be noted that the work for installing one additional gas furnace is underway at Panchkuiya Muktidham.

Additional municipal commissioner Abhay Rajgaongaonkar said that About 200 to 300 kg of wood is required to cremation of a body as per Indian ritual. “In order to uphold this tradition and human feelings and for environment protection, advanced techniques like electric, diesel, gas furnaces are used for cremation of body,” he said.

“As electric furnaces are costly so making some changes they have been converted into gas based furnaces are being used in Rambagh, Panchkuiya and Juni Indore Muktidham,” he said.