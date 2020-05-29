Madhya Pradesh: Indore has 1,545 active cases, recovery rate encouraging, says reports

Indore in Madhya Pradesh remains one of the most coronavirus-infected cities in the country, with 1,545 active cases and 21 containment zones, health authorities said.

City Municipal Commissioner Aakash Tripathi however said the recovery process was "encouraging" as 1,673 patients were cured, including 100 persons discharged on Thursday. A woman and her one-year-old child were among those discharged after treatment.

On Thursday, 84 new positive cases were reported by 4 pm, taking the total so far to 3,344. The city has witnessed 126 deaths since March 5.

According to district Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia, samples of 33,477 patients have been examined so far.

Incident monitors have been appointed to keep watch on individual cases in containment areas.

Meanwhile, a study conducted by Devi Ahilya University in Indore suggests that both Indore and Bhopal, the second most affected city in the state, have seen corona peak and by July 7 the two cities would have taken care of 99 per cent of their cases.

The study conducted by Rakesh Vishvakarma of School of Data Science and Forecasting says the coronavirus infection curve will start flattening soon in the two cities.

"Indore will have reported 97 per cent of its total estimated coronavirus cases by June 24 while Bhopal will report 97 per cent of cases by June 25. In both cities 99 per cent of the cases will be reported by July 7. Remaining one per cent of the cases will be reported later," says the study based on the SIR (Susceptible, Infectious and Recovered) model.

Meanwhile, a controversy erupted over a farewell programme organised by police on Thursday for Rajpur police station incharge Anil Bamaniya who was transferred to Indore.

In a video clip that went viral, his colleagues carried him on their shoulders and took him to the police jeep. Among those present were Rajpur police station acting incharge Sub-Inspector Ajmer Singh Alawa.

Barwani Superintendent of Police Daluram Teniwar suspended Alawa with immediate effect and attached him to the Police Lines. Teniwar admitted to serious violation of social distancing norms.