Madhya Pradesh: Independence Day function held at RSS office Archana

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of the Dr Hedgewar Memorial Committee, the 75th Independence Day was celebrated with gaiety at the city office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday. RSS Malwa Prant sanghchalak Dr Prakash Shastri hoisted the National Flag.

Many volunteers, including Dr Hedgewar Memorial Committee president Ishwar Hinduja and secretary Rakesh Yadav, were present at the programme. The National Anthem was sung after the flag-hosting ceremony.

While congratulating everyone, Prant aanghchalak Shastri said, “On this day, we felt exquisite joy at gaining freedom, but, on the other hand, the tragedy of Partition also gave us pain. Our generation has no experience of Partition, but we have been listening and reading about its horrors. We celebrate 14th August as ‘Akhand Bharat Sankalp Diwas’, and for this we make our resolve firm. It’s also certain that we’ve had many achievements in these 75 years of Independence, but we’re yet to achieve the basic purpose of existence of our nation— that is, to establish peace in the world by guiding the whole world with our nation in the lead. All volunteers are working in this direction. We have to work in this direction at a fast pace and have to experience it ourselves. Let us all continue to discharge our obligations while celebrating this ‘Aazadi ka Amrut Mahatsava’.”

At this festival, we also have to reach the tales of innumerable unsung heroes of our province who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:02 PM IST