Madhya Pradesh: Illegal portion of woman gambler’s home razed

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Local administration razed the illegally developed portion of house of a listed gambler Usha Devi Jain.

The team of municipality and police reached the spot to initiate the demolition of the portion of property which was developed by violating the due permission. An official said that Usha was given permission to construct a single-storey house. But she gradually raised three more storeys. The accused Usha Devi Jain is a notorious thief and gambler, said an official.

The officials faced some stiff protest from the kin and locals during the demolition but the protestors were taken into custody.

The operation which lasted for about two hours left behind a pile of rubble, of what was once the illegally developed potion of house of the miscreant.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 01:23 AM IST