Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore to hold four-day public lecture series on Nobel Prizes 2020 from December 21

The Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier, Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens, Berlin, and Jennifer A Doudna University of California, Berkeley, USA for the development of a method for genome editing.

On the second day, a talk on Nobel Prize in economics by Dr Jeevant Rampal, IIM Ahemdabad, will be delivered. The Sveriges Riksbank prize in economic sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to Paul R Milgrom and Robert B Wilson for improvement in auction theory and invention of new auction formats.

On the third day of the event, a talk will be delivered on Nobel Prize in literature by Prof Shormistha Panja, Professor of Literature and Director of the Centre for Learning, Delhi University followed by a talk on Nobel Prize in peace by Bishow Parajuli, Country Director, UN World Food Programme.

The Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to Louise Glück for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal. The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to World Food Programme (WFP) for its efforts to combat hunger.

On the last day, a talk on Nobel Prize in medicine will be delivered by Prof Saumitra Das, Director, National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, WB. The Nobel Prize in medicine was awarded to Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M Rice for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus.