Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore, AIIMS Bhopal join hands for courses in health & hospital management

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore and All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal) have joined forces to promote cooperation between academic members, students, and research groups.

The MoU was signed by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and AIIMS Bhopal executive director Dr Ajai Singh on Friday.

Rai said, “AIIMS Bhopal aims to absorb talent, provide highly trained medical professionals for the country and conduct research on national and regional health problems. IIM Indore’s mission is to develop socially conscious leaders, managers, and entrepreneurs. With our aligned goals, together we plan to conduct research in the relevant areas and offer executive programmes, including but not restricted to health and hospital management.”

“The collaboration also aims to work together to offer programmes for incubation and ideation centres, start-ups, and centres of excellence to promote entrepreneurship and innovation. With expert faculty members from IIM Indore and the healthcare professionals from AIIMS, we look forward to facilitating the exchange of experiences and opinions for mutual benefit and implementing joint social initiatives,” he added.

Singh expressed his delight over signing the MoU. He mentioned that IIM Indore is one of the top-ranked business schools in India and the second IIM with a Triple Crown accreditation. Thus a contextually relevant course designed by its faculty members would benefit all. “We look forward to faculty and student exchange with IIM Indore and participating in joint consulting and research projects,” he said.

“We look forward to the brilliant Faculty Development Programmes by IIM Indore and also gaining invaluable inputs via their consultancy in efficiently managing our systems and strengthening the core,” he added.

The MoU will be valid for a period of five years.