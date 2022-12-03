Madhya Pradesh High Court accepts petition challenging Waqf Board’s unfettered powers

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court building |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the Delhi and Allahabad high courts, Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court also accepted the petition challenging the unlimited rights and provisions given to the Waqf Board under Waqf Board Act 1995. In this matter, the High Court has directed the Central and State Government to respond.

According to the petitioner's advocates Manish Gupta and Sunil Jain notices were issued to the central and state governments after the hearing before the double bench of the Indore High Court on Friday.

The advocate said that according to the points mentioned in the Waqf Act 1995 the Waqf Board has many uncontrolled and autocratic rights which are not available to any other religious trust or religious institutions and this shall be considered as violating the basic principle of secularism under the Constitution of India. The unrestricted and autocratic powers obtained by the Waqf Board violates the right to equality of other people of other religions which is a fundamental right given to the citizens of the country by the Indian Constitution.