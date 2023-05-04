Madhya Pradesh: Heroin worth over Rs 20 cr seized in Mandsaur, 1 held

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Police seized heroin worth more than Rs 20 crore from a truck in Mandsaur and arrested a person in this connection, an official said on Thursday. The heroin weighing 20.32kg was hidden in four packets in a special cabin of the truck intercepted on Wednesday near Sankaria Khedi village in Shamgarh area following a tip-off, Mandsaur district SP Anurag Sujania said.

The contraband was being transported to Choti Sadari village in Pratapgarh town of Rajasthan from Manipur, he said. The seized drug is valued at more than Rs 20 crore, he said. The police arrested truck driver Kalu Singh of Netda village in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, the official said.

During questioning, the driver named some persons, suspected to be members of an inter-state gang of drug smugglers. They have also been named as co-accused in the case registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act and efforts were on to nab them, the official said. The police have impounded the truck and seized driver's mobile phone, he added.