Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Malhargarh, damages major crops

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Malhargarh are irked over the lack of initiative of the state governmentís initiative to provide compensation to them.

They alleged that they had lost majority of the crops due to excessive rains in the area. The remaining produce did not earn remunerative prices in the market.

Heavy rains have lashed the region over the past few days, causing damage to standing crops. Crops of soybean, onion, bajra, cotton, and vegetables have been reported to be damaged due to excess rain. Many farmers have also reported continuous waterlogging in their fields.

Farmers demanded that officials must conduct a field survey to study the extent of damage caused to paddy crop across the district and accordingly provide compensation to the farmers. On this occasion, farmers Vishnu Rarotia, Kanhaiyalal Meghwal, Omprakash Rarotia, Madanlal Nayak and others farmers were present.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 01:01 AM IST