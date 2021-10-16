Madhya Pradesh: Haven’t paid course fees at DAVV? Act today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students who were allocated seats in CET counselling but they have not paid course fee as yet should act immediately. Saturday (October 16) is last date for payment of fee.

“Admission of only those students will be confirmed who had paid fee till October 16,” said CET coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja.

He stated that they will compile admission data received from all 16 teaching departments who had participated in common entrance test (CET) and then decide with how many vacancies they are going to go for second round of counselling.

The second round of counselling is tentatively to be held from October 20.

“As of now, we have very limited number of seats vacant in some courses in Group C and Group A. After admission data is received, we will get clear picture of vaccines,” Ahuja said.

First round of seats was held from October 8 to 12 for admission on 2515 seats in 41 self-finance courses.

CLC for MBA from Oct 18

Directorate of Technical Education allocated seats to candidates who had registered for second round of centralized online counselling for admission in MBA programme. The students allocated seats will have report to the college by October 17.

For seats remained vacant after two round of online counselling, college level counselling will be conducted from October 18 to October 20. The online registration window will remain open during the CLC round. Students who wish to participate in CLC round have to do registration and then appear in counselling.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:50 AM IST