Madhya Pradesh: Has pandemic brought multiplexes' and cinema's future under menace?

Producers cannot earn enough revenue without theatre

The shutter of multiplexes has been under lock since lockdown. As a consequence, for the first time, some production houses skipped the theatrical window run for a few Indian movies and released them directly to OTT platforms.

Following such decisions, the question whether movies will continue to release on OTT after the lockdown lurks. As aimed by some satellite television, this is an essential way to capture the entertainment market.

Explaining how this is less likely, Sandeep Jain, owner of EOS cinema said, “Producers earn maximum revenue from theatrical releases, which makes about 70 percent of the total revenue.” He explained that releasing on OTT cannot fetch them the expected revenue.

As per latest data, bollywood alone made over Rs 4,200 crore through theatrical release in 2019, which was a standout year. In contrast, the digital or OTT rights fetched Indian movie makers barely Rs 1,900 crore.

Audience's take: Theatre is an escape from home & life

The latest report analysing audience of multiplexes in India titled ‘At a theatre near you’ says 53% of the people visiting movie theatres today are women. Further, as per findings, youngsters between the ages of 15-24 years make up the majority of film-going audience in India.

Hence, we asked youngsters and women about their choice between web series/movies and theatrical premieres.

“We can sit at home and watch movies, but we cannot sit at home and watch movies with our big gang of friends and get dressed up for the same,” said Ankita Asrani, a college student.